Kanye West knows how to put a price on loyalty. The rapper surprised wife Kim Kardashian with $1 million after she turned down a lucrative offer to promote a brand that she said tends to "knock off" Ye's Yeezy label. Find out what Kim said about the lucrative gift on Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast – including how long it took her to cash the check!

