Kanye West is holding nothing back in an explosive new interview. Days after the musician’s Fourth of July announcement that he is running for President of the United States, the 43-year-old sat down with Forbes to reveal his plans for the upcoming elections. Find out how West will start his presidency, his idea for modeling the White House after “Black Panther,” his out-there thoughts on a potential coronavirus vaccine, and much more.

