Kanye West has been suspended from his Instagram for violating the platform's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies, Access Hollywood can confirm. The move temporarily prohibits the "Donda" rapper from sharing posts, comments or direct messages from his account. Content from the rapper's page that breached the company's community guidelines has already been removed, and further steps could be taken by Instagram if he shares more policy-breaking posts.

