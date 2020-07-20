Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West’s bid for president took another shocking turn on Sunday when the rapper delivered his first-ever campaign speech to a crowd in South Carolina. The artist’s freewheeling speech touched on everything from slavery to his religious beliefs to his admission that he encouraged Kim Kardashian to have an abortion while pregnant with daughter North West. Kanye revealed in a separate interview that his dream running mate shares the state’s initials of S.C.—that’s right, ‘Ye would love for Sean Carter to join his ticket!

