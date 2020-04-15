Also available on the NBC app

Kanye West opened up about the loss of his close friend Kobe Bryant as part of a wide-ranging new interview. The “Jesus Is King” singer told GQ that basketball legend’s death had a huge impact on his life, calling Kobe one of his “best friends.” Kanye also said that he felt a kinship with Kobe as they had grown up together, and his death would certainly continue to impact Kanye’s life. “We're about to build a paradigm shift for humanity,” Kanye said of his determination to honor his late friend. “We ain't playing with 'em. We bringing home the trophies.”

