Kanye West is back at it on social media. The hip hop star returned to Instagram after two years and shared a series of images of what appear to be himself rocking some gold chains that feature the names of three of his children with ex Kim Kardashian – North, Saint and Chicago. There was no chain mentioning their youngest Psalm, but it could be because the photos were taken prior to their little one’s birth in 2019. He also teased his new album “Donda,” revealing that it’s dropping on Friday.

