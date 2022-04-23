Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is talking about family issues in his new music. The 44-year-old rapper is featured on two songs on Pusha T's new album, "It's Almost Dry," and seems to reference his divorce from Kim Kardashian, specifically their kids. The pair were married for six years and share four children—8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm. In "Dreamin of the Past" he raps—"Born in the manger, the song of a stranger…when daddy's not home, the family's in danger." The Yeezy designer also rapped about his kids in the song "Rock N Roll" saying—"I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," which could be referencing his custody arrangement with the Skims founder.

