Can we get an Amen? Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir gave Texas inmates an unforgettable spiritual surprise. The hip-hop superstar delivered a powerful set of live music to male and female prisoners at Harris County Jail, days ahead of his scheduled meeting with televangelist Joel Osteen. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez revealed that Ye called the intimate performance "a mission, not a show." Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian joined him on the Texas trip, continuing her prison reform advocacy with a visit to death row inmate Rodney Reed amid news of his stay of execution.

