Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is rolling in some serious dough! The 43-year-old rapper is now worth $6.6 billion, according to Bloomberg. Kanye's wealth has sky rocketed thanks to Adidas AG and Gap Inc. partnering with his Yeezy fashion and shoe empire. Per Bloomberg, the fashion brand, which Kanye has full ownership and creative control over, is now valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

Appearing: