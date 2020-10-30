Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but never forgotten. Kim Kardashian got a surprise birthday visit she'll always remember. The beauty mogul shared the special gift husband Kanye West arranged for her milestone occasion – a hologram of her late dad, Robert Kardashian, delivering a message of fatherly pride for Kim. The reality star raved over Kanye's creative and heartfelt gesture, telling her Instagram followers that she wasn't the only one who will forever treasure the opportunity to see Robert again. The famed attorney died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at just 59 years old.

Appearing: