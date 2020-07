Also available on the NBC app

Kanye West continues to make headlines as he revealed none other than Dave Chappelle paid him a recent visit. The rapper shared a video to Twitter on Tuesday showing the two men and several friends standing side-by-side at what appears to be West’s Wyoming ranch. “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL…DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Kanye captioned the video.

Appearing: