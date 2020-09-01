Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is getting real. The rapper joined Nick Cannon on his podcast "Cannon's Class" to get candid about the upcoming presidential race, his beliefs on abortion and more. Kanye shut down speculation that he is only running for president to help Donald Trump gain re-election. Nick explained that some people believe Republicans are "paying you to do what you're doing to be a distraction," to which Kanye replied, "Bro, can't nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump."

