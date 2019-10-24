Kanye West Gets Candid About Hospitalization: People 'Discriminate Against My Mind' And Thoughts Now

Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of the release of his new album, "Jesus Is King," Kanye West is opening up. In a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, Kanye reflected on the time he was hospitalized in handcuffs. "One of the things people do now is they try to discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment," Kanye told Zane. The rapper also said that he started reading the Bible while in the hospital, a choice that would lead him on his current path of living "in service to Christ." "Now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that, I'm no longer a slave," he said. "I'm a son, now, a son of God. I'm free."

