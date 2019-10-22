Kanye West Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities For Kim Kardashian's Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Kanye West just gifted Kim Kardashian with a super thoughtful gift! The birthday girl, who rang in her 39th birthday on Oct. 21, took to social media to share snippets of her special day, and revealed that her hubby donated $1 million to some of the charities that are closest to her heart. "I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [gave] me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids," she tweeted.

Appearing: