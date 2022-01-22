Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West isn't afraid to ask for what he wants. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to send a message demanding he have final approval over his Netflix documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs." "I'm going to say this kindly for the last time I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image Thank you in advance," the post reads.

