Kanye West Demands Final Approval For His Netflix Film: 'I Can Be In Charge of My Own Image'

CLIP01/21/22
Kanye West isn't afraid to ask for what he wants. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to send a message demanding he have final approval over his Netflix documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs." "I'm going to say this kindly for the last time I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image Thank you in advance," the post reads.

