Kanye West is remembering his late friend. After news broke that Virgil Abloh, an artistic director at Louis Vuitton and Off White's CEO, tragically passed away at age 41, the rapper dedicated his the latest installment of his Sunday service to the fashion icon. During the ceremony, Kanye's choir performed a stunning rendition of "Easy on Me" from Adele's new album "30" to honor Virgil, who was a longstanding collaborator of the rapper.

