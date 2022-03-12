Main Content

Kanye West Cuddles With Chaney Jones At Lakers Game Hours After Kim & Pete Go Instagram Official

03/12/22
Kanye West and Chaney Jones are courtside official! The couple packed on the PDA at a Los Angeles Lakers game Friday night, where the Instagram model wrapped her arms around Ye and the rapper was spotted with a huge grin as he and Chaney laughed and chatted in their seats. The pair looked happy while making their way through the crowd, dressed in coordinated black outfits with Chaney sporting wraparound shades and Kanye in his now-signature Balenciaga galoshes.

