Kanye West Claims The Clintons Tried To Use Kim Kardashian To Manipulate Him

CLIP10/07/22

Kanye West has spoken out about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On Thursday, the 45-year-old rapper appeared on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and he believes Kim and The Clinton family manipulated him politically. Ye also explained why he bought a home next to her in Calabasas and that he wasn't to "stalk her." He also showed support for former President Donald Trump and how many people in Hollywood, including his ex-wife and his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, were not supportive of him.

