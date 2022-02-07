Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is calling out his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, yet again and this time he's dragging other celebrities into it. The "Donda" rapper took to his Instagram to share tweets posted by Candace Owens where she seemingly took his side in his ongoing feud with the Skims founder. "Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue. There's a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they'll text me in private and say they're on my side," he wrote.

