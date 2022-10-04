Main Content

Kanye West Claims Black Lives Matter Is 'A Scam' After Wearing 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In Paris

Kanye West called Black Lives Matter a scam following backlash over the "Donda" rapper wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show. "EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW IT'S OVER YOU'RE WELCOME," Ye wrote on Instagram as people started to react online. Celebrities, including Jaden Smith, seemed to respond to Kanye. The 24-year-old reportedly left the show after seeing the message. "I don't care [who] it is if I don't feel the message I'm out," he said.

Tags: Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Candace Owens, black lives matter
