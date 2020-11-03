Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is making his voice heard! The rapper announced on Election Day that he would be casting his presidential vote for himself. "God is so good," he tweeted. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust… me." The Yeezy designer documented his trip to the polls in Wyoming, where he owns a $14 million ranch. He shared video of his ballot complete with his and running mate Michelle Tidball's names filled in for president and vice president. However, it appeared that he decided to leave the rest of the sheet blank, bypassing the remaining county and state races.

