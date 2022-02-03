Main Content

Access Hollywood
Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack On The PDA Her 32nd Birthday Celebration

Julia Fox is 32 – and she's celebrating with a lot of love from Kanye "Ye" West. The couple stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night to celebrate the "Uncut Gems" star's birthday, and the pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other. The "Donda" rapper snuggled up close to his new love while she made a wish on her birthday cake. As the party continued, Broadway star Jeremy O. Harris shared an intimate video of Kanye wrapping his arms around Julia's lower back at French bistro Lucien.

Tags: Kanye West, julia fox, birkin, birthday, Ye, dating
