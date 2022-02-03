Also available on the nbc app

Julia Fox is 32 – and she's celebrating with a lot of love from Kanye "Ye" West. The couple stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night to celebrate the "Uncut Gems" star's birthday, and the pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other. The "Donda" rapper snuggled up close to his new love while she made a wish on her birthday cake. As the party continued, Broadway star Jeremy O. Harris shared an intimate video of Kanye wrapping his arms around Julia's lower back at French bistro Lucien.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution