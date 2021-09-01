Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West has never been shy about speaking his mind. In his new album "Donda," which dropped on Sunday after multiple delays, the rapper seemingly alludes to marriage issues with his ex Kim Kardashian. From hinting at trust issues to rapping about how they spent a lot of time living in different states, Kanye doesn't hold back. The two got married in 2014 and share four children together, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

