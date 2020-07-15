Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Kanye West has taken his first official step on his journey to become President Ye! A Federal Election Commission form was recently filed, registering the rapper as a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. The FEC form, which was filed by political committee called "Kanye 2020," signals that the 43-year-old is pretty serious about running for president in November despite recent speculation that the designer dropped out of the race.

Appearing: