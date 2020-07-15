Main Content

'Kanye 2020' Committee Files With FEC Amid Reports His Presidential Campaign Is Over

It looks like Kanye West has taken his first official step on his journey to become President Ye! A Federal Election Commission form was recently filed, registering the rapper as a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. The FEC form, which was filed by political committee called "Kanye 2020," signals that the 43-year-old is pretty serious about running for president in November despite recent speculation that the designer dropped out of the race.

