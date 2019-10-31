Kane Brown Welcomes Daughter Kingsley Rose With Wife Katelyn Jae

Also available on the NBC app

Kane Brown is a proud new dad! The country star shared the first photo of new daughter Kingsley Rose, announcing her arrival with a sweet family snap of him and wife Katelyn Jae cradling her. The couple had previously revealed the little one's name after celebrating at a baby shower thrown by pals Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, and they'd been over the moon about first-time parenthood since revealing Katelyn's pregnancy in April. Just weeks later, Kane shared with Access Hollywood at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards the powerful reason he was so excited to start a family.

