Country music star Kane Brown joined Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles on Access Daily to discuss where he’s at in his music career these days. Recently coming off a historic performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Kane details what it meant for him to perform at the legendary venue, saying “I got to play a song I wrote for my daughter just telling her, you know, I grew up without a dad and I’ll be the best one I can be and I figured that was such a huge milestone for us.” The proud girl dad continued to share his writing process by saying, “I’m trying to be pretty strategic of the songs that I pick and just trying to make them sound completely different. I’ve been listening to all kinds of music from, this is gonna sound crazy, but from Slipknot to Sam Cooke. Like just everywhere.”

