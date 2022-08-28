Kane Brown hit the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMA's and he shared with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco that he told his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, that he almost "swapped her out" in order to bring his oldest "daddy's girl" daughter, Kingsley, with him as his date to the show! The 28-year-old country pop star also shared about his new album, which will feature a song with his wife, and Blake Shelton. "I think it's my best album I've released so far," Kane revealed.

