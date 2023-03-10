Kandi Burruss' new Bravo show "'SWV & XSCAPE The Queens of R&B" just debuted, and the reality star is teasing the drama to come this season! "Let me say, the show is great. People are loving the show," she told Access Hollywood at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. "So, it gets better for y'all, but not for us, because we just fall apart through the whole season. And we still apart – I mean, our mess is still ongoing even though we stopped filming. It's still going crazy."

