Kandi Burruss is getting some extra time in with husband Todd Tucker in quarantine! The musician and reality star have Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans an update on her marriage and said that the lack of time they’d been spending together, which was a plot line in this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” wasn’t as much of an issue now. “Obviously we have plenty of time for that right now. Life is good!” she laughed. Kandi also dished on her TikTok video for the Don’t Rush Challenge and teased that her “RHOA” co-star Kenya Moore was in a better place with estranged husband Marc Daly. The season finale of "RHOA" airs April 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.

