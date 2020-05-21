Also available on the nbc app

Kandi Burruss is celebrating a landmark win! The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star tells Access Hollywood about being the first woman crowned champion on "The Masked Singer," and why the moment meant so much. The musician also shares about collaborating with Todrick Hall on her new single "Used to Love Me," and how her "RHOA" castmates reacted to her big reveal! What does she think NeNe Leakes has to say? And, Kandi teases what's ahead on the third and final "RHOA" reunion, including more Snakegate tea! "Used to Love Me" is out now.

