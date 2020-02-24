Also available on the NBC app

Kandi Burruss is always keeping it real! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star got candid with Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about her decision to use a surrogate to welcome her third child. "With my first two children I had them myself, so to make the decision to allow somebody else to carry your baby, that's a major decision to make. You know, I had health issues and that's why my husband and I decided to go that route. We wanted to use our other eggs we have from in vitro that we still had left," she explained. The star also hinted at her Bravo paycheck, sharing, "We need a little bit extra to put up with all the drama." "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sunday nights on Bravo.

