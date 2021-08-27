Main Content

Kandi Burruss Confirms 'RHOA' Return After 'Contemplating' Exit

Kandi Burruss still has her peach! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star confirms to Access Hollywood that she is returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" next season amid cast shakeup rumors. Kandi confesses that she still has no clue who else is filming the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show and shares that there will be "a lot of surprises." Plus, Kandi opens up about working behind the scenes as a Broadway producer on the history-making play, "Thoughts of a Colored Man."

