Kandi Burruss Approves Of Shereé Whitfield's Speculated 'RHOA' Return: 'She's Good TV'

Kandi Burruss is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star addresses the cast shakeup rumors that are surrounding the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Kandi reveals that she's not going anywhere and shares why she approves of Shereé Whitfield's speculated return. Kandi also opens up about working behind the scenes as a Broadway producer on the history-making play, "Thoughts of a Colored Man." Plus, David Yontef, host of the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, shares why he doesn't think Ramona Singer will get fired from "The Real Housewives of New York" despite reports.

