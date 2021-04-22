Also available on the nbc app

Is Kandi Burruss ready to give up her peach? On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Kandi teases all the drama that will be going down on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion. Kandi reveals if Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali get over their issues with one another and admits that she still gets "triggered" by her past drama with Porsha. Plus, Kandi reveals if she's ready to leave the hit Bravo show.

