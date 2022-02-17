Main Content

Kamila Valieva Falls To 4th Place In Olympic Figure Skating Finals: Adam Rippon, Johnny Weir React

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva didn't make it to the podium for her individual skate at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old skater landed just one of her three planned quads during the Women's Free Skate in the Singles Figure Skating competition on Thursday. The loss comes amid the controversy over her being able to compete even though she failed a drug test. The decision to let her skate at all outraged athletes and Olympic legends alike, including Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir, who also weighed in on the shocking outcome.

