Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is taking the fashion world by storm! The 21-year-old, who is currently a senior at Parsons School of Design, made a surprise appearance in the Proenza Schouler show at New York Fashion Week, nearly one month after signing a contract with IMG Models. The college student, who is the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, embodied the brand's cool understated aesthetic during the digital presentation wearing several trendy looks from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, including an open black blazer paired with baggy trousers.

