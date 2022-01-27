Also available on the nbc app

Yikes! That's one way to get Kaley Cuoco's attention! The actress got quite a fright on the set of "The Flight Attendant" this week, when a crew member set the prank bar high with a slew of fake cockroaches planted all over the bathroom in Kaley's trailer. Despite her understandable response, Kaley was a great sport about the whole thing and even reposted the saga to her Instagram story, giving followers an up-close peek at just how realistic those six-legged props really were.

