Kaley Cuoco spoke with Access Hollywood and revealed that her house renovation is complete and she'll be moving in with her husband Karl Cook after they tied the knot in June 2018. Kaley who is a paid spokesperson for Starbucks also laughed about her unfiltered pics on her husband's Instagram page, which she says is solely dedicated to making fun of her! And, the actress is a "Bachelor" super-fan and says she "can not wait to see how this goes down."

