Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Hair Caught On Fire While At A Bar: ‘What Went Up In Flames Was My Hair’

Also available on the NBC app

Kaley Cuoco had a recent hair raising situation! The actress took to Instagram to reveal that while out in Italy with pals and had a scary moment when she had her back to an open flame on a candelabra while at a bar and it caught her hair on fire! The actress even admitted that when a person at the bar tried to assist her, she thought it was just a fan trying to get an autograph or attack her, and only later realized it was someone coming to her aid to try to put the fire out!

Appearing: