Kaley Cuoco is standing up for animal rights after a troubling incident at the Tokyo Olympics. The "Flight Attendant" star spoke out against a coach from team Germany who was disqualified from the remainder of the Games after striking a horse with her fist during the women's modern pentathlon on Aug. 6. Kaley took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and condemned the coach, Kim Raisner, and the rider, Annika Schleu, writing, "This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."

