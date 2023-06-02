Kaley Cuoco wants her newborn daughter, Matilda, to get an acting credit in “Based on a True Story.” The 37-year-old actress was pregnant while filming the Peacock show and she joked to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans that her little girl deserves some credit for her time on set while she was inside her belly. “She’s gonna be pissed off about that when she watches it and is like, I starred in that entire show,” she joked. “If we do a Season 2, she’ll probably make an appearance,” she added. “Based on a True Story” premieres on Peacock June 8.

