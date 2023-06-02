Main Content

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Baby Daughter Matilda Potentially Making A Cameo In ‘Based On A True Story’

CLIP06/01/23

Kaley Cuoco wants her newborn daughter, Matilda, to get an acting credit in “Based on a True Story.” The 37-year-old actress was pregnant while filming the Peacock show and she joked to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans that her little girl deserves some credit for her time on set while she was inside her belly. “She’s gonna be pissed off about that when she watches it and is like, I starred in that entire show,” she joked. “If we do a Season 2, she’ll probably make an appearance,” she added. “Based on a True Story” premieres on Peacock June 8.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: kaley cuoco, matilda, babies, Based on a True Story, kaley cuoco tom pelphrey, Matilda Pelphrey
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.