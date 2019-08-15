Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Live With Husband Karl Cook: 'We're Unconventional'

Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
Kaley Cuoco is making her own rules when it comes to marriage! The actress revealed she currently lives separately from husband Karl Cook despite tying the knot over a year ago. "We're building our dream house and we're eventually going to be under the same roof forever," she told E! News. "We have a very unconventional marriage. We're not together every single day." But the couple has found hilarious ways to bond via social media when they're apart!