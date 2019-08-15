Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Live With Husband Karl Cook: 'We're Unconventional'

Also available on the NBC app

Kaley Cuoco is making her own rules when it comes to marriage! The actress revealed she currently lives separately from husband Karl Cook despite tying the knot over a year ago. "We're building our dream house and we're eventually going to be under the same roof forever," she told E! News. "We have a very unconventional marriage. We're not together every single day." But the couple has found hilarious ways to bond via social media when they're apart!

Appearing: