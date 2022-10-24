Kaley Cuoco is showing off her own little pumpkin! The "Flight Attendant" star beamed in a series of Instagram stories on Sunday embracing her growing baby bump while at a pumpkin patch with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The duo smiled for a photo as Kaley cradled her bump and the "Ozark" actor jokingly held a pumpkin in front of his own belly. In a post from the fun-filled fall afternoon, the 36-year-old looked happier than ever while her man planned a kiss on her stomach.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight