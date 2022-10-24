Main Content

Kaley Cuoco Beams While Showing Off Baby Bump As Tom Pelphrey Kisses Her Belly At Pumpkin Patch

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her own little pumpkin! The "Flight Attendant" star beamed in a series of Instagram stories on Sunday embracing her growing baby bump while at a pumpkin patch with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The duo smiled for a photo as Kaley cradled her bump and the "Ozark" actor jokingly held a pumpkin in front of his own belly. In a post from the fun-filled fall afternoon, the 36-year-old looked happier than ever while her man planned a kiss on her stomach.

