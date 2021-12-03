Also available on the nbc app

Do we see a new friendship brewing? Kal Penn joined Kit Hoover and Bill Bellamy on Access Daily where he talked about his engagement to Josh and the time he tweeted about a dream where Cardi B officiated his wedding, to which she responded! When asked about having Cardi B as a potential officiant, Kal said, "I would love that... She can sing whatever she wants." You can catch Kal Penn in "Hot Mess Holiday" premiering Dec. 11th on Comedy Central.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 6 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution