Kal Penn Says Cardi B 'Can Sing Whatever She Wants' At His Wedding

CLIP12/03/21
Do we see a new friendship brewing? Kal Penn joined Kit Hoover and Bill Bellamy on Access Daily where he talked about his engagement to Josh and the time he tweeted about a dream where Cardi B officiated his wedding, to which she responded! When asked about having Cardi B as a potential officiant, Kal said, "I would love that... She can sing whatever she wants." You can catch Kal Penn in "Hot Mess Holiday" premiering Dec. 11th on Comedy Central.

