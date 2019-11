Also available on the NBC app

Will Kal Penn ever return to White Castle? The actor opens up on Access Daily about the possibility of making a fourth "Harold & Kumar" movie, revealing that the franchise’s team all wants "to do another one." Kal also chats with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his new NBC comedy "Sunnyside." Plus, watch the star react to an Access Hollywood interview with him from 2002.

