Could there be another “Harold and Kumar” movie in the future? Kal Penn joins Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about the next step in the "Harold and Kumar" franchise. “These guys could go anywhere, right? Like I would consider myself lucky if we’re doing like 50 of these by the time I’m a hundred years old.” Kal also talks about his transition from comedy to “Clarice” which is one of his grittiest roles to date. “Clarice” airs on Thursdays on CBS.

