“The Hills: New Beginnings” is back and it will be the most emotional season yet. Access Hollywood chatted with Kaitlynn Carter, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler and Caroline D’Amore and they revealed just how intense this season got. “The relationships this season were very emotional, very raw,” Ashley said. One relationship that is taking center stage this season, Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner’s divorce. Kaitlynn dished about filming with her ex-husband Brody Jenner and why it was “kind of nice to explore what did and did not work” in their relationship.

