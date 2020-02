Also available on the NBC app

Kaitlynn Carter made a steamy comment about Miley Cyrus' fashion week ensemble. The "Slide Away" singer shared snaps of her Tom Ford look at New York Fashion Week and Kaitlynn reacted in the comments saying, "dear god" next to a drooling emoji. The duo has been seeming super loved up lately following the news that the pop star and Liam Hemsworth were calling it quits.

Appearing: