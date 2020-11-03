Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe is trying to keep her head up. The former "Bachelorette" got candid with Access Hollywood about the negative feedback she has been receiving from judge Carrie Ann Inaba on "Dancing with the Stars." Artem Chigvintsev explained that he feels like the two are walking on “razor blades" this season and they have no idea why the two are receiving the tough criticism. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: