Kaitlyn Bristowe is spilling the Bachelor Nation tea! The "Bachelorette" alum chatted with Access Hollywood about what she thinks of Clare Crawley's season and admitted that she believes Clare is happy and engaged. Kaitlyn also explained why she no longer experiences PTSD from watching the hit ABC show after her dramatic stint on the series. Plus, Kaitlyn gushed about her dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev and talked about what it's really been like competing on this season of "Dancing with the Stars." "DWTS" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

